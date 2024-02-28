Browns Nation

Andrew Berry Has Clear Message About Nick Chubb

By

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns plays against the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. Cleveland won the game 31-21.
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have one of the best running backs in the game, and it’s been like that for quite a while now.

Nick Chubb has single-handedly kept the chains in motion and put the team’s offense on his shoulders more often than not.

That’s why it was such a massive blow to the team to see him suffer a season-ending injury, especially so early in the campaign.

That put his future with the organization in doubt, as it’s the second major injury of his career dating back to college.

GM Andrew Berry spoke recently and didn’t offer many details about his recovery, stating that we’re still half a year away from the start of training camp, so he might not be accurate with anything he says about it (via Around the NFL).

“He’s done a great job. You guys know Nick. He works his tail off,” Berry said. “He does everything in his power to recover as quickly as possible. It still is very early, and we’re, what, six months away from training camp. To say anything more definitively than I did in the middle of January would probably be inaccurate.”

Some people believe the Browns could look to move on from the Georgia product.

Needless to say, the fans would be livid, and they could face some serious backlash, especially if they fail to replace him with an elite running back.

But with backs falling from grace so quickly and NFL teams being so reluctant to sign them to lucrative contract extensions, that might be the direction they choose to go in.

Chubb has already established himself as a bit of a franchise legend, and everybody on the team would love to have him back.

Still, while his recovery is right on schedule, no one knows for sure how he’s going to look like until he actually takes the field and starts doing his thing.

