Latest PFF Mock Draft Has Browns Drafting 1 WR

By

Former Michigan WR Cornelius Johnson
Cornelius Johnson (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

 

With the NFL Scouting Combine days away and the 2024 draft inching closer, mock draft season has kicked into high gear.

Recently, PFF conducted a mock draft of their own for the Cleveland Browns.

Since Cleveland doesn’t have a first-round selection because of the Deshaun Watson trade, PFF started with the team’s first scheduled pick.

That doesn’t happen until the second round and PFF even simulated a trade with the Houston Texans that put the Browns on the clock even later in the round.

With the 59th overall selection in the 2024 draft, PFF has Cleveland taking former Florida State interior defensive lineman Braden Fiske.

Then, with the 86th selection in the third round, PFF has the team picking former Utah safety Sione Vaki.

Finally, with the 124th overall pick, Cleveland grabs former Michigan receiver Cornelius Johnson.

Rumors have abounded for weeks that the Browns will add a high-profile pass-catcher in free agency to pair with Amari Cooper, with names such as Tee Higgins, Gabe Davis, and DeAndre Hopkins being mentioned.

PFF’s mock draft brings the franchise a giant, 6-foot-3, 208-pound receiver in Johnson.

This past season at Michigan, Johnson hauled in 47 receptions for 604 yards and a touchdown for the national champs.

He had three catches for 25 yards during the national title game against Washington.

Johnson played five seasons with the Wolverines and totaled 138 receptions for 2,038 yards and 14 scores.

Most draft evaluators have him getting selected late on Day 2 or early on Day 3.

Fiske is rated as a Day 3 prospect who could move up with a good Combine showing.

Vaki is also a Day 3 prospect who was invited to the Senior Bowl.

Ben Donahue
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ben Donahue
Contributor at Browns Nation
Over 25 years of experience in sports including coach, athletic director, game day operations, media relations, football operations, and scout. Ben currently [...]

