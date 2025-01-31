Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, January 31, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Andrew Berry Is Being Praised For Key Offseason Move In 2024

Andrew Berry Is Being Praised For Key Offseason Move In 2024

Earnest Horn
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Andrew Berry Is Being Praised For Key Offseason Move In 2024
(Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

 

The Browns made multiple moves during the 2024 offseason to help quarterback Deshaun Watson blossom.

Cleveland fired its offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt after their postseason contest, replacing him with Ken Dorsey in 2024 as the franchise implemented a pass-oriented offense similar to the one Watson ran in Houston.

The Browns also acquired wide receiver Jerry Jeudy via trade with the Broncos, sending Denver a pair of Day 3 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Jeudy quickly signed a three-year, $52.5 million extension with just $41 million of that salary guaranteed.

Although Watson’s potential was not realized last season, Jeudy flourished in his first year with the Browns.

Analyst Joel Corry praised Cleveland GM Andrew Berry for the decision to sign Jeudy to a contract that is well below his potential as a No. 1 wide receiver in the NFL.

He called it the ‘best contract extension’ for a team last offseason.

Corry explained how much value the Browns received for Berry’s move to sign a contract extension with Jeudy last offseason.

“As a No. 1 wide receiver, Jeudy likely would have been looking to eclipse the NFL’s best No. 2 wide receiver deal. That belongs to Jaylen Waddle, who signed a three-year, $84.75 million extension, averaging $28.25 million per year, at the end of last May. Waddle’s deal has $76 million in guarantees where $35,978,546 was fully guaranteed at signing,” Corry said.

Jeudy became the top target once the Browns traded star wide receiver Amari Cooper to Buffalo in October, and he finished the year with 90 receptions and 1,229 receiving yards.

Those stats were both career-best figures for the fifth-year receiver, helping him earn his first Pro Bowl nod.

NEXT:  Andrew Berry Speaks Out About 'Overblown' Narrative Surrounding QB Draft Class
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation