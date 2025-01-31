Andrew Berry Speaks Out About ‘Overblown’ Narrative Surrounding QB Draft Class

The Cleveland Browns have the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, their highest position in the draft since they took Myles Garrett first overall.

This puts them in a prime position to select a player who can change the trajectory of the franchise for the foreseeable future.

It also puts a lot of pressure on GM Andrew Berry and the team’s scouts, who have been meticulously working behind the scenes to figure out who will be the best fit.

There has been a lot of talk recently that this year’s quarterback class is weak and many have expressed concerns about each of the prospects.

But Andrew Berry recently made a few comments that he disagrees with this recent talk and the perception of this year’s quarterback class.

“I tend to stay away from those type of comparisons, at least publicly,” Berry said. “The one thing I’d say is, generally speaking, you think about some of the quarterbacks that played last weekend: (Patrick) Mahomes, he was the 10th pick in the draft. Josh Allen, he was the seventh pick in the draft. Jalen Hurts was the 53rd pick in the draft. Look at Lamar Jackson, he was the 32nd pick in the draft. So I think sometimes that narrative gets a bit overblown.”

Berry talked about players like Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson, who fell in their respective drafts, but they both ended up being fantastic NFL athletes despite some early concerns.

This could indicate that the Browns might try to take a swing at quarterback in the second or third round, perhaps electing to take a player like Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter in the first round.

