Andrew Berry Opens Up On Decision To Trade Myles Garrett

The Cleveland Browns maintained that they weren’t looking to trade Myles Garrett at all, despite his absence from voluntary workouts so far this preseason, and some possible discord with head coach Todd Monken. But as it turns out, the Los Angeles Rams may have come up with the perfect deal for Cleveland.

In exchange for Garrett, the Browns received Pro Bowl edge rusher Jared Verse and three picks, including a first-round selection in the 2027 NFL Draft. It’s a package very much in line with what the Browns required.

A day after trading Garrett, Browns general manager Andrew Berry opened up about the decision, saying the organization had intended to keep the All-Pro defensive end for his entire career.

“Myles Garrett, he’s a foundational player, a Hall of Fame-caliber talent, and a homegrown player who has been here for the decades. Our intent was to have him be a one helmet player for his career. And that was the truth. Even to this day, when Myles’ career is over, we look forward to welcoming him back into the organization,” Berry said.

#Browns GM Andrew Berry on the decision to trade Myles Garrett: "Myles Garrett is a foundational player, a Hall of Fame-caliber talent, and a homegrown player who has been here for nearly a decade. Our intention was for him to spend his entire career wearing one helmet." pic.twitter.com/LzPYyUiee9 — Ashly Holder (@AshNoelleTV) June 2, 2026

Berry went on to detail the three conditions he had in mind to trade Garrett, who is one of the best players in the entire NFL, regardless of position, and who set the single-season record for sacks just last year. First, Berry said any trade had to have both short-term and long-term benefits for the Browns.

Second, it had to include a young, cost-controlled star in a premium position. Third, the Browns had to receive premium draft capital.

“There’s a very small set of deals that really satisfy those constraints. So when it got to the point in our negotiations with the Rams, when all those things were satisfied, it caused us to step back and really think about the decision,” Berry said.

The Browns and Berry can consider all of those boxes checked. Though the on-field short-term benefits can be disputed, with Verse unlikely to produce like Garrett would have this season, the off-field benefit of removing the constant distraction and speculation about Garrett’s mindset and future cannot be measured. Long-term, Verse, at 25, is almost five full years younger than Garrett, with the veteran potentially about to decline as he gets into his 30s.

Also, Verse is cost-controlled at a much lower salary than Garrett for the next few seasons. As a first-round pick from the 2024 NFL Draft, he is eligible for a contract extension after this season, which would be his third in the NFL, but the Browns also have up to his fifth-year option that runs through 2028.

Finally, in addition to the first-round pick, the Browns acquired a 2028 second-round pick and a 2029 third-round pick, which, based on their recent draft history, is capital that could pay off in a big way as well.

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Adam Schefter Reveals Long History Of Rams' Interest In Myles Garrett