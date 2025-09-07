Andrew Berry Reveals Browns’ Plans For Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns knew what taking Shedeur Sanders would bring to the table.

They knew how big a platform he had, all the support he’s garnered from former athletes, and the hype surrounding him.

They were also aware of the massive backlash they would get if he didn’t get the playing time his fans thought he had earned.

That’s why they’re shutting down all the outside noise and sticking to their plan.

When asked about Sanders and the fans’ frustrations, GM Andrew Berry made one thing loud and clear: They don’t care:

“We’re not naive with the notoriety that comes with having him on the team,” said Berry. “The challenge of that is that everybody is excited to see him play. Some people are pushing their own timing for someone else’s development. Our approach is to take out that part (the public popularity) and allow him to go at a pace that is appropriate for him to learn and grow.”

That’s exactly the way they need to deal with a situation like this.

If Sanders isn’t ready, then he isn’t ready.

Of course, there will always be narratives and angry fans, but the fact of the matter is that his tape isn’t special at all, and he didn’t look particularly good when given a chance in training camp.

That’s not to say he’ll never be a star or even a good player, but it’s not as if he would be the first and only quarterback who needed to sit behind a veteran for a while to be ready.

That used to be standard procedure for a reason.

If anything, the Browns are protecting him by keeping him off the field.

We’ve seen countless quarterbacks get ruined after being thrown into the fire when they clearly weren’t ready.

