5 Browns Players Are Inactive For Bengals Game

The Cleveland Browns are gearing up to take the field for the season opener.

They will host the Cincinnati Bengals as 5.5-point underdogs in the first matchup of the season.

That’s why they will look to make a statement and prove the doubters wrong right out of the gate.

With that in mind, they will have five inactive players for the debut, according to ESPN insider Daniel Oyefusi.

Shedeur Sanders will serve as the emergency, third-string quarterback.

Recently acquired tackle K.T. Leveston, G Zak Zinter, and undrafted rookie WR Gage Larvadain will also watch from afar.

Last but not least, as expected, DT Mike Hall Jr. will also be inactive as he’s currently dealing with a knee injury.

Browns inactives vs. the Bengals: 🏈QB Shedeur Sanders (emergency QB)

🏈DT Mike Hall Jr. (knee)

🏈G Zak Zinter

🏈T K.T. Leveston

🏈WR Gage Larvadain — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) September 7, 2025

The Browns will kick off the season with renewed hopes and an obligation to compete at the highest level.

Joe Flacco should be able to turn the offense around after a year of struggles and shortcomings, especially if the offensive line returns to its dominant ways under new OL coach Mike Bloomgren.

The defense is stacked with talent at almost every position, and they also know that they need to bounce back after a somewhat disappointing second season under Jim Schwartz’s tutelage.

The Browns won just three games last season, and oddsmakers don’t seem to think they will fare much better this time around.

Sunday’s season-opener will be the perfect opportunity to prove them wrong and show that they should also be in the mix to get a playoff spot this season.

