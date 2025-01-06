Andrew Berry Reveals Severity Of Mike Hall Jr.’s Injury

The Cleveland Browns suffered more than a loss following the team’s 35-10 defeat to the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday.

Cleveland also watched as rookie defensive tackle Mike Hall was carted off the field during the third quarter of the team’s final contest.

Hall was seen wearing an aircast on his leg as he was transported off the field.

Following the game, head coach Kevin Stefanski noted that Hall would undergo an MRI to determine the severity of his leg injury.

The results from the MRI were not what Browns fans would want to hear about the team’s highest draft pick from 2024.

Analyst Daniel Oyefusi shared the update from general manager Andrew Berry as the Browns’ executive noted how severe the injury was.

“Browns DT Mike Hall Jr. sustained a knee injury that will require months of recovery, per GM Andrew Berry. Surgery is a possibility,” Oyefusi wrote on X.

Hall had an up-and-down season during his rookie campaign.

The defensive tackle started the year on the NFL Commissioner’s Exempt list after an off-the-field incident in August during an alleged domestic dispute.

Hall remained on the list for five games, serving those missed games as a suspension to start the year.

He began his NFL career during Week 6 against the Eagles in Philadelphia, notching one tackle in the team’s 20-16 loss.

The defensive tackle later suffered another injury, limiting him to eight total games last season.

For the year, Hall finished with 14 tackles and one sack.

Cleveland drafted Hall with the No. 54 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, adding the then-20-year-old after playing collegiately for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

