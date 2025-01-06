Andrew Berry Reveals Update On Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

During the Browns’ first matchup with the Ravens in Week 8, Cleveland linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was carted off the field after a collision with Baltimore running back Derrick Henry.

The Browns placed Owusu-Koramoah on the Injured Reserve (IR) list with a neck injury, and the Pro Bowl linebacker did not return during the 2024 campaign.

Updates about Owusu-Koramoah’s situation have been sparse and often have fans wanting more concrete answers about the linebacker’s status.

On Monday, General Manager Andrew Berry provided the most recent update about Owusu-Koramoah.

“That’s our hope, for sure. But with long-term injuries, I really don’t have a crystal ball,” Berry said.

Owusu-Koramoah has been seen by several doctors as he recovers from the neck injury he sustained against Baltimore.

Two weeks ago, Browns linebacker coach Jason Tarver revealed that information during his press conference, confirming that Owusu-Koramoah has stayed in communication with his teammates despite “his travel schedule to see other doctors.”

After making his first Pro Bowl appearance in 2024, Owusu-Koramoah had a strong start toward a return trip to the All-Star event.

Owusu-Koramoah finished his 2024 NFL campaign with 61 tackles, three pass deflections, three sacks, and an interception in just eight contests.

During his four-year career with the Browns, Owusu-Koramoah has earned 308 tackles, 17 pass deflections, eight sacks, six forced fumbles, and three interceptions in 49 games.

Cleveland signed Owusu-Koramoah to a contract extension in 2024, inking a three-year deal worth up to $39 million with the linebacker.

