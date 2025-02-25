Andrew Berry Reveals Update About Nick Chubb’s Future

Browns GM Andrew Berry often speaks in generalities, declining to say much in his public comments.

That’s why his latest statements about Cleveland running back Nick Chubb are so profound.

Chubb’s contract expired after the season ended, making the four-time Pro Bowl running back eligible for free agency next month.

During his appearance at the NFL Combine podium, Berry said he believes that Chubb is ready to test the free-agency waters for the first time in his career this offseason, according to Browns analyst Brad Stainbrook.

“Browns GM Andrew Berry says he expects RB Nick Chubb to hit the open market,” Stainbrook said.

The 29-year-old’s health and career longevity are significant questions surrounding him this offseason.

After fighting back from a second major knee injury that occurred in 2023, Chubb played in only eight games last season before he suffered a broken bone in his foot and missed the final two regular season contests.

He finished the 2024 NFL season with 332 rushing yards on 102 carries, scoring three times in the Browns’ running attack.

Chubb also earned 31 receiving yards on five catches and another score for the Browns.

Cleveland had restructured his contract in 2024, reducing his guaranteed salary with an incentive-laden deal worth significantly less than his previous pact.

Chubb has been with the Browns since he entered the league, joining the franchise as the No. 35 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

The running back is a fan-favorite player in Cleveland, earning the “Batman” nickname as he’s fought through health-related adversity multiple times throughout his collegiate and professional career.

