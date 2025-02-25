Andrew Berry Breaks Silence About Myles Garrett’s Trade Request

Browns GM Andrew Berry knew going into his appearance at the NFL Combine that he would face multiple questions about how the organization was processing defensive end Myles Garrett’s trade request earlier this month.

Berry answered that burning question immediately after taking the podium, breaking his silence about Garrett’s request to join a Super Bowl contender for the 2025 NFL regular season.

The GM confirmed that Garrett is not available for trade in his opening remarks.

“Our stance really has not changed. We can’t imagine a situation where not having Myles as a part of the organization is best for the Browns,” Berry said.

#Browns GM Andrew Berry at the #NFLCombine: holds firm on not trading Myles Garrett: pic.twitter.com/dc8Jwx3OSf — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) February 25, 2025

Berry also praised Myles for his off-the-field superlatives during his remarks, noting that Garret was a “huge part of our organization” and a “really good person.”

The GM had not publicly responded to Garrett’s trade request before Tuesday even though the defender shared a public statement on February 3rd asking the organization to trade him.

Garrett is currently in the fourth year of his five-year, $125 million contract, giving the franchise some leverage in dealing with the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

He has been with the Browns since entering the NFL as the team’s No. 1 overall selection in the 2017 NFL Draft.

The defensive end has made six Pro Bowl appearances while also achieving multiple NFL milestones during that time.

Last season, Garrett was the first player since 1982 to record 14 or more sacks for four consecutive seasons while he also became the youngest player to record his 100th career sack.

