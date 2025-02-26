Andrew Berry Reveals What He’s Looking For In QB Prospect

Cleveland Browns fans are well aware of the team’s needs heading into the 2025 season.

They’re looking for several key positions to be filled and hopefully improved for 2025 and the foreseeable future.

This team has had lots of ups and downs throughout the past decade, but their biggest hurdle has been at quarterback.

Cleveland has an opportunity to land a high-end prospect with the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s draft, but knowing their history of drafting this position, it’s certainly a risk.

Analysts recognize the team’s shortcomings in this area, and reporters didn’t shy away from asking GM Andrew Berry about the team’s process when looking at prospects.

Berry referenced decision-making as one of the most important characteristics, as shared by Fred Greetham in a video on X.

“This time, beginning in Indianapolis, is incredibly valuable for that position for those very reasons, but it’s something that at the end of the process that we do believe we’ll have a really good feel for,” Berry said.

With quarterback being one of the most valuable positions on the field, this could be a defining moment in Berry’s career.

He could either draft the next franchise star, or, the team’s pick, regardless of position, could flop and signal the beginning of the end of Berry’s time with the organization.

