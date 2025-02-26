Insider Believes Browns Will Have Interest In Aaron Rodgers

Having the right starting quarterback is imperative for success in today’s NFL.

Few teams can make the playoffs without a solid starter under center, and it’s nearly impossible to win it all without a top quarterback.

The Cleveland Browns are painfully aware of this, as they have struggled to find consistency at the position for more than a decade.

Whether it’s draft picks or players they’ve acquired via trade or free agency, this might be the front office’s biggest weakness.

However, it doesn’t mean that they aren’t willing to keep trying, and Andrew Berry seems to be more motivated than ever to make the right decision heading into the 2025 season.

They could go after a quarterback in the draft, as many have indicated, but Albert Breer recently pointed to a veteran in Aaron Rodgers, who the Browns might be able to acquire at a discount.

“I think they would be interested. I don’t know that this time around he’s going to demand top dollar… I just don’t know if that discount would apply for any team,” Breer said.

Rodgers, of course, is coming off a subpar season with the New York Jets, a team that severely underplayed expectations.

The team has already indicated that they’re going in another direction, leaving Rodgers without a home for the moment.

If the Browns make a compelling offer, Rodgers could spend a year or two in Cleveland, helping grow this offense with his experience and potentially helping develop the next generation of quarterback play for this team.

