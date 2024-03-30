Andrew Berry Reveals Why Browns Added Surprising QB

The Cleveland Browns made a couple of surprising decisions with their backup quarterback situation.

First, right when most people thought it was a matter of time before they got Joe Flacco back, they pivoted and went for Jameis Winston instead.

Then, even more surprisingly, they added former Baltimore Ravens backup Tyler Huntley.

The Browns now have four quarterbacks under contract, with Deshaun Watson and Dorian Thompson-Robinson also in the mix.

Recently, GM Andrew Berry explained why they went after Huntley (via Mary Kay Cabot).

Why the #Browns will be cautious with QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson and were surprised to land Tyler Huntley: https://t.co/EhhUpgdcI0 — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) March 30, 2024

For starters, he claimed that quarterback was the most important position in the game, so they shouldn’t stop adding bodies to that room; in the same sense, they wouldn’t stop adding defensive or offensive linemen.

He also claimed that they had to jump at the opportunity to sign a veteran like Huntley, who was caught in the middle of a musical chairs game after the Pittsburgh Steelers — who were reportedly set to sign him — traded for Justin Fields.

Winston and Huntley are ready now, so even if they’re quite high on Dorian Thompson-Robinson, they might feel like he’s not quite there just yet.

Also, they had four guys starting at quarterback for them last season, so they know firsthand just how important it is to have plenty of depth at that position.

Needless to say, they will hope that none of those guys takes the field next season unless it’s in the fourth quarter of a blowout win, but with Deshaun Watson’s durability concerns, they cannot be too careful.

