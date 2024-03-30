Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Saturday, March 30, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Andrew Berry Reveals Why Browns Added Surprising QB

Andrew Berry Reveals Why Browns Added Surprising QB

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry
Andrew Berry (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns made a couple of surprising decisions with their backup quarterback situation.

First, right when most people thought it was a matter of time before they got Joe Flacco back, they pivoted and went for Jameis Winston instead.

Then, even more surprisingly, they added former Baltimore Ravens backup Tyler Huntley.

The Browns now have four quarterbacks under contract, with Deshaun Watson and Dorian Thompson-Robinson also in the mix.

Recently, GM Andrew Berry explained why they went after Huntley (via Mary Kay Cabot).

For starters, he claimed that quarterback was the most important position in the game, so they shouldn’t stop adding bodies to that room; in the same sense, they wouldn’t stop adding defensive or offensive linemen.

He also claimed that they had to jump at the opportunity to sign a veteran like Huntley, who was caught in the middle of a musical chairs game after the Pittsburgh Steelers — who were reportedly set to sign him — traded for Justin Fields.

Winston and Huntley are ready now, so even if they’re quite high on Dorian Thompson-Robinson, they might feel like he’s not quite there just yet.

Also, they had four guys starting at quarterback for them last season, so they know firsthand just how important it is to have plenty of depth at that position.

Needless to say, they will hope that none of those guys takes the field next season unless it’s in the fourth quarter of a blowout win, but with Deshaun Watson’s durability concerns, they cannot be too careful.

NEXT:  PFF Shares Latest Mock Draft For Browns
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join The Cold Wire Community! Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up to join the Cold Wire community!

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

cleveland browns draft

PFF Shares Latest Mock Draft For Browns

8 mins ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Amari Cooper Leads The NFL In Impressive WR Category

13 mins ago

browns helmets

Analyst Notes A 'Sign Of Maturity' From Browns This Offseason

17 mins ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson Gives Update On Recovery Process

7 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson Reveals What Type Of Stadium He Prefers For Browns

8 hours ago

Cleveland Browns stadium

Report Notes When Browns Will Know If They Play International Game

8 hours ago

Cleveland Browns CB Greg Newsome II

Analyst Expects Browns To Make Changes To Their Defensive Backfield

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Are Top-2 Team In Concerning Salary Cap Category

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns TE David Njoku

David Njoku Admits He 'Can't Stand' AFC North Rival

1 day ago

Former South Dakota State offensive lineman Mason McCormick

Browns Have Reportedly Shown Interest In Offensive Lineman

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Dawand Jones

Dawand Jones Shows Support At Basketball Game

2 days ago

Pittsburgh Steelers LB Patrick Queen

Browns Defender Jokingly Calls Out Patrick Queen Over Steelers Signing

2 days ago

Former Tennessee QB Joe Milton

Browns Will Reportedly Meet With Intriguing QB Prospect

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit

Grant Delpit Making A Notable Change For Next Season

2 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns returner Josh Cribbs

Josh Cribbs Wonders How He'd Fare With New Kickoff Rules

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II

Trading Top CB During The Draft Mentioned As Possibility For Browns

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Former NFL Player Explains Why Browns Are 'Under The Radar'

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns safety Rodney McLeod

Rodney McLeod Speaks On Embracing New Role On Browns

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Reportedly Finalists to Play International Game Next Year

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb

Andrew Berry Shares Notable Update On Nick Chubb's Recovery

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey

Kevin Stefanski Details First Meeting Between Deshaun Watson, Ken Dorsey

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Analyst Says Browns Could Sign Former First-Round LB

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson Explains What Mike Vrabel Brings To The Browns

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Reacts To Potential International Game This Fall

4 days ago

Browns Nation