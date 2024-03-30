Browns Nation

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Saturday, March 30, 2024
PFF Shares Latest Mock Draft For Browns

cleveland browns draft
(Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire)

 

It’s been quite a while since Cleveland Browns fans had many reasons to tune in and watch the NFL Draft.

The Deshaun Watson trade cost this team countless draft picks, and for the last time, they won’t have that many selections during the festivities.

With that in mind, PFF College shared their potential Browns mock draft.

Per this model, they would go with Michigan star DL Kris Jenkins in the second round.

Then, they’d go with LB Marist Liufau of Notre Dame in the third round.

Given that they won’t be on the clock in the fourth round, they’d have to go with TE Jaheim Bell out of Florida State in the fifth round.

Finally, they’d get Penn State C Hunter Nouzard and Toledo LB Dallas Gant in the sixth and seventh rounds, respectively.

Truth be told, it’s not much of a surprise to see this team going heavy on defense in the upcoming edition of the NFL Draft.

Most of the proven offensive talents will already be off the table when the Browns are on the clock, and it’s not like they need more help on that side of the field anyway.

The Browns do lack plenty of depth at linebacker, so it makes perfect sense to add more depth to that position there.

Of course, the NFL Draft is always full of surprises, and this shouldn’t be the exception to that rule.

But barring a major turn of events, the Browns may not make any big trades — if any — during the draft.

Browns Nation