Andrew Berry Shares ‘Standard’ For Browns This Season

The Cleveland Browns enter the 2025 season with a blueprint built around fundamental principles that general manager Andrew Berry believes will define their identity.

After years of inconsistent results, the organization has doubled down on core values designed to create sustainable success rather than quick fixes.

Berry recently outlined the team’s philosophy and what drives their approach to building a winning culture.

“Our standard is we talk about having a tough and competitive team. That’s the buried entry with our locker room. We talk about being smart, tough, accountable, resilient, and team-oriented, like, that’s ultimately going to be our team identity. And quite honestly, our focus is like, whatever’s said externally doesn’t really matter to us,” Berry said.

The Browns have adopted a week-by-week mentality that treats each game as its own entity. Study the opponent, execute the game plan, then move forward to the next challenge.

Berry believes this approach will allow the team to measure progress over time rather than getting caught up in outside noise.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski has emphasized self-awareness and tactical preparation as the foundation of their system.

The team faces a demanding schedule that will test their commitment to these principles early and often.

Their season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals represents the first opportunity to demonstrate this new identity on the field.

Cleveland’s strategy centers on internal focus rather than external expectations.

By blocking out distractions and concentrating on weekly improvements tailored to specific opponents, Stefanski and Berry aim to build both immediate competitive performance and long-term organizational stability.

NEXT:

Hanford Dixon Calls Out Browns Defender To Step Up