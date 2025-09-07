Browns Nation

Sunday, September 7, 2025
Hanford Dixon Calls Out Browns Defender To Step Up

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns face significant questions in their defensive secondary as they prepare for the 2025 season.

Martin Emerson Jr.’s season-ending Achilles injury has created a void that forces Greg Newsome II into a full-time starting role at outside cornerback.

The transition puts added pressure on Newsome, who now must handle the responsibilities that Emerson had taken over.

Former Browns standout Hanford Dixon recently called out Newsome to step up this season.

“Nothing would please me more than to see Newsome come through. That’s what we drafted him for. And what do we end up having to do? We end up having to move him inside. And Emerson took over that outside corner, which was Newsome’s corner. Now he’s got an opportunity to be there every single play. And I think he’s up for contract, too,” Dixon said on The Top Dawg Show.

Newsome enters the season playing under his fifth-year option worth over $13 million.

The 2021 first-round pick had been splitting duties between inside corner and nickel positions before Emerson’s injury thrust him back into the starting lineup opposite Denzel Ward.

Newsome needs to prove he can handle the demands of being Cleveland’s primary outside corner in Jim Schwartz’s aggressive defensive scheme. The system relies heavily on tight coverage and creating turnovers.

His performance this season could determine his future with the organization.

A strong campaign might lead to a contract extension or increase his trade value around the league. Poor play could force the Browns to reconsider their long-term secondary plans.

The defense figures to carry significant weight early in the season, making Newsome’s development crucial to Cleveland’s success.

