Andrew Berry’s Brother Has Been Promoted By Eagles

Cleveland Browns General Manager Andrew Berry came under a lot of scrutiny throughout the first few years of his tenure, but with his past two draft classes, he has begun to generate a lot more positive feedback. The ’25 class brought in multiple pillars on both sides of the ball and the 2026 class looks primed to do the same thing after Berry made a big trade down in the top ten for the second consecutive year.

Berry has shown an impressive competitiveness and an unrelenting will to turn this roster around, and it would appear that drive might stem from how he grew up. After all, his brother is climbing the ranks and could be directly making trades with Andrew pretty soon.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo shared that Berry’s brother, Adam, has received a promotion to assistant GM of the Philadelphia Eagles. He has been with the Eagles’ front office since 2023 and climbed through the front office rather quickly, and it’s fair to wonder if it’s only a matter of time before he has the same title as his brother soon.

“The #Eagles are promoting Adam Berry to assistant GM, sources tell me and @RapSheet, furthering a fast-paced climb in the NFL for the former Goldman Sachs executive. The brother of #Browns GM Andrew Berry, Adam originally joined Philly’s front office in 2023,” Garafolo posted on X.

The #Eagles are promoting Adam Berry to assistant GM, sources tell me and @RapSheet, furthering a fast-paced climb in the NFL for the former Goldman Sachs executive. The brother of #Browns GM Andrew Berry, Adam originally joined Philly’s front office in 2023. pic.twitter.com/Sma5atHiCd — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) May 6, 2026

Adam Berry was elevated to VP of football operations and strategy prior to the 2024 season. He was originally hired as the director of football operations and strategy in 2023 after spending 14 years as a director at Goldman Sachs.

Given how much of a well-oiled machine the Eagles’ front office has been in recent years, there are few better places around the league for Berry to get acclimated with the NFL and learn how to become a great GM just like his brother. It would be surprising if he didn’t get to run the show sooner rather than later, whether that’s in Philly or somewhere else.

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