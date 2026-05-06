Browns QB Situation Has An Insider Drawing A Troubling Conclusion

The Cleveland Browns have to figure out their quarterback situation. Until they do, there will be many questions and concerns from fans who are completely in the dark about who will start next season.

Speaking on ESPN Cleveland, Jake Trotter discussed the situation and how it is reportedly coming down to Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders. Trotter mentioned how many reports are stating that Watson has a good shot at starting in the new year.

He believes that idea wouldn’t be floated if the Browns had true, unshakeable faith in Sanders.

“We’re hearing all this Deshaun Watson is going to start stuff, and whether you agree with it or not, it’s coming from somewhere. I just don’t understand why you would go through the pomp and circumstance and the distraction of taking Shedeur, and yet, clearly, you don’t think he’s the guy. You would not be thinking about starting Deshaun Watson if you thought Shedeur Sanders had a chance to be the guy,” Trotter said.

"We're hearing all this Deshaun Watson is gonna start stuff – and whether you agree with it or not, it's coming from somewhere…. you would not be thinking about starting Deshaun Watson if you thought Shedeur Sanders had a chance to be the guy," – @Jake_Trotter on the Browns and… https://t.co/BzAg1ezb23 pic.twitter.com/oBK1laNSEg — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) May 6, 2026

Just a few months ago, many people felt that Sanders had done enough to secure his role as the starting QB in 2026. He showed promise in 2025, although he clearly had room for growth and needed to keep developing.

But as more and more stories came out about Watson being fully healthy and looking good, the buzz around him replacing Sanders as the starter began to grow. Now it feels that these two players are neck-and-neck in the competition, and Watson may even be a bit further ahead and closer to claiming the role.

If the Browns are even thinking about naming Watson QB1, it means that Sanders hasn’t proven himself to the coaching staff, at least not yet. But the good news for him is that there is still time to make an impact.

In the months ahead, Sanders will focus on doing well at training camp. And preseason games may also prove beneficial to him. This contest is not over yet, even if there are doubts about his chances.

There were concerns about Sanders at the end of last season, even with the potential he showed, and it sounds like those concerns may still be there, but Sanders still has time and a chance.

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Former Player Makes Bold Prediction About Shedeur Sanders