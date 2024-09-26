Antonio Pierce Shares His Thoughts On Myles Garrett

When the Cleveland Browns travel to Las Vegas this weekend to face the Raiders, the AFC North organization will be seeking their fifth win over the past quarter century inside the Pacific Time Zone.

Since the organization’s rebirth in 1999, Cleveland has posted a 4-15 record in games played on the West Coast, and head coach Kevin Stefanski has led the Browns to a victory beyond the Mountain Time Zone.

The Browns will need to rely on their strong defense to earn the victory as their offense – ranked 31st in the league – is struggling through its first three games.

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce acknowledged that on Wednesday in comments he made to the media.

Analyst Paul Gutierrez shared Pierce’s thoughts on X, revealing how he views 2023 Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett.

“He’s a game wrecker,” Pierce said.

Garrett has been praised by multiple head coaches over the past few years as the veteran Pro Bowl defensive end is a player other teams must focus on to stop.

The 6-foot-4 defender has been hampered this season with a foot injury, one that has been a persistent and nagging issue for Garrett through three games this season.

Despite the injuries, Garrett has already recorded two sacks and two forced fumbles this season.

Pierce is no stranger to the defensive side of football, having played nine years in the NFL with the Commanders and Giants during the 2000s.

As a linebacker, Pierce earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2006 with New York after finishing the season with 139 tackles, two fumble recoveries, a forced fumble, and an interception.

