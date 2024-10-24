Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Wednesday, October 23, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Bailey Zappe Reveals His Thoughts On Joining Browns

Bailey Zappe Reveals His Thoughts On Joining Browns

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 29: Bailey Zappe #4 of the New England Patriots walks to the field during the New England Patriots OTA Offseason Workout on May 29, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback saga continues to unfold with more twists and turns.

After losing Deshaun Watson to a season-ending Achilles injury, they’ve been hit with another setback as backup Dorian Thompson-Robinson battles a finger injury on his throwing hand.

In response, the Browns have turned to Bailey Zappe, plucking him from the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad in hopes of finding stability.

Zappe recently shared his thoughts on the move.

“I’m excited to be here,” he said. “Got in midnight on Monday. So, going on two days here already. Excited to be a part of this organization and help any way I can.”

Pressed about his decision to join a team struggling with a 1-6 record, Zappe pointed to familiar elements in Kevin Stefanski’s offense, drawing parallels to his time with the New England Patriots.

“So, being able to come here and kind of already have the knowledge of what’s going on here, you know, was something that I took into consideration,” Zappe said.

The 25-year-old brings some experience to Cleveland, having thrown for 2,053 yards with 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions across 14 games since being selected in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He’s likely to step right into the Browns’ backup role for the Week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Zappe’s journey to Cleveland has been eventful. Cut by New England during final roster trimming, he landed on Kansas City’s practice squad two days later but never made it to its active roster.

Now, as the Browns try to snap their five-game losing streak in the AFC North clash with the Ravens, they’re banking on Zappe’s potential if he’s needed to replace starter Jameis Winston.

NEXT:  Bruce Drennan Has A Message For Fans Who Booed Deshaun Watson
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Yagya Bhargava
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years [...]

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join Browns Nation Community! 🌟 Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up Become a part of Browns Nation and enjoy exclusive benefits.

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns is taken off the field on a medical cart in the second quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengalsat Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Bruce Drennan Has A Message For Fans Who Booed Deshaun Watson

2 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 04: Head coach Gregg Williams of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 4, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Gregg Williams Predicts Browns' Wins And Losses

3 hours ago

Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey

Analyst Wants Ken Dorsey To Call Plays For Rest Of 2024

5 hours ago

Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller (77) takes the field during the Cleveland Browns Training Camp on August 3, 2021, at the at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility in Berea, Ohio

Browns Make Roster Move With Wyatt Teller

6 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns is tended to by medical staff after being injured on a play in the second quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Insider Reveals Timeline For Deshaun Watson's Recovery

6 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 08: Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns warms-up prior to a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jameis Winston Makes His Thoughts Clear About Browns Fans

8 hours ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

5 Browns Players Not Practicing On Wednesday

8 hours ago

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 13: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah #6 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate after sacking Jalen Hurts #1 (not pictured) of the Philadelphia Eagles in the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on October 13, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Had Impressive PFF Grade In Week 7

9 hours ago

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the game at TrEver Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Browns Lead NFL In Unfortunate QB Stat Since 1999

9 hours ago

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 29: Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Former Coach Reacts To Browns' Decision To Start Jameis Winston

9 hours ago

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski looks on during the first quarter at TrEver Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Kevin Stefanski Announces A New Play-Caller For Browns

10 hours ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Analyst Says Kevin Stefanski Looks 'Totally Broken' This Season

11 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during warmups before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Andrew Siciliano Shared Nick Chubb's 'Powerful Message' Before Bengals Game

13 hours ago

NBC studio analyst and Sports Illustrated write Peter King looks on during the Super Bowl XLVI Broadcasters Press Conference at the Super Bowl XLVI Media Canter in the J.W. Marriott Indianapolis on January 31, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Peter King Makes A Bold Statement About Deshaun Watson

13 hours ago

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 13: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on after their 16-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on October 13, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Analyst Believes Deshaun Watson Has Played His Last Down For The Browns

13 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 05: An overall view of the stadium during the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Reveals Browns' Response To Potential Lawsuit Surrounding New Stadium

13 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass in the third quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Believes Browns Should Start Dorian Thompson-Robinson This Season

14 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns talks with Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals after the Bengals defeated the Browns, 21-14, at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Insider Reveals Browns Have Made A Decision At QB For Sunday's Game

14 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 04: Head coach Gregg Williams of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 4, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Gregg Williams Reveals Which QB Should Start For Browns On Sunday

1 day ago

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 13: Rodney McLeod Jr. #12 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown from recovering a blocked field goal attempt against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on October 13, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Rodney McLeod Shares His Thoughts About Fan Reaction To QB's Injury

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns defender Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Earns Top PFF Grade

1 day ago

CINCINNATI, OH - NOVEMBER 25: Head coach Gregg Williams of the Cleveland Browns calls a play during the third quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on November 25, 2018 in Cincinnati, Ohio

Gregg Williams Doesn't Hold Back His Thoughts About Browns' Tackling Issues

1 day ago

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell smiles during round one of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Analyst Calls 2025 First-Round Draft 'Biggest Decision' In Browns' History

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns helmets

Browns Announce 5 Roster Moves On Tuesday

1 day ago

Browns Nation