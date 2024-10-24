Bailey Zappe Reveals His Thoughts On Joining Browns

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback saga continues to unfold with more twists and turns.

After losing Deshaun Watson to a season-ending Achilles injury, they’ve been hit with another setback as backup Dorian Thompson-Robinson battles a finger injury on his throwing hand.

In response, the Browns have turned to Bailey Zappe, plucking him from the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad in hopes of finding stability.

Zappe recently shared his thoughts on the move.

“I’m excited to be here,” he said. “Got in midnight on Monday. So, going on two days here already. Excited to be a part of this organization and help any way I can.”

Pressed about his decision to join a team struggling with a 1-6 record, Zappe pointed to familiar elements in Kevin Stefanski’s offense, drawing parallels to his time with the New England Patriots.

“So, being able to come here and kind of already have the knowledge of what’s going on here, you know, was something that I took into consideration,” Zappe said.

The 25-year-old brings some experience to Cleveland, having thrown for 2,053 yards with 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions across 14 games since being selected in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He’s likely to step right into the Browns’ backup role for the Week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Zappe’s journey to Cleveland has been eventful. Cut by New England during final roster trimming, he landed on Kansas City’s practice squad two days later but never made it to its active roster.

Now, as the Browns try to snap their five-game losing streak in the AFC North clash with the Ravens, they’re banking on Zappe’s potential if he’s needed to replace starter Jameis Winston.

