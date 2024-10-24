Browns Nation

Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Bruce Drennan Has A Message For Fans Who Booed Deshaun Watson

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns is taken off the field on a medical cart in the second quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengalsat Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland Browns fans found themselves at the center of controversy after their Week 7 game, when boos echoed through the stadium as quarterback Deshaun Watson collapsed in pain after rupturing his Achilles.

The reaction sparked heated debate, with Browns players and NFL analysts criticizing the crowd’s response. But not everyone saw it as crossing a line.

Media personality Bruce Drennan recently took a bold stance defending the fans’ response.

“The outrageous, ridiculous, hard-earned money that you fans have to pay (Jimmy) Haslam to watch and support this slop. Slop, I say, gives you every right,” the host said on the “Bruce Drennan Show.” “You’ve heard me say over the years that you fans, Browns fans, are the best fans of any professional sports franchise of the four major sports because you love and you are devoted to this dysfunctional joke of a franchise for decades.”

Drennan pointed to the revolving door of coaches and quarterbacks as evidence of the fans’ enduring patience.

In his view, their loyalty through decades of dysfunction earns them the right to express frustration, even in moments like Watson’s injury.

With the season over for the controversial quarterback, the spotlight shifts to Jameis Winston.

The backup steps into a challenging situation, inheriting an offense that’s struggled all year.

The unit bears little resemblance to last season’s, marking its lowest point since head coach Kevin Stefanski took the reins.

Winston faces an uphill battle, but the offensive woes predate his arrival.

As he takes snaps under center, expectations should be tempered. The problems run deeper than just who’s calling and executing the plays, and they’re likely to persist as long as Watson looms over the franchise.

