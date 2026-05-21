Insider Reveals Big Injury Update On Quinshon Judkins

The Cleveland Browns were heartbroken last year when Quinshon Judkins’ rookie season ended in a devastating injury. That happened in Week 16, however, and Judkins was looking phenomenal before that.

The hope was that he’d be fully healed and ready to take to the field at the start of 2026. By all accounts, he is headed in the right direction, although he’s not there yet. Speaking to 92.3 The Fan, Mary Kay Cabot had some positive news to share about Judkins.

He is working hard during the offseason and seems to be in good health, although he is moving slowly.

“I wouldn’t say he’s 100% back to normal. He’s ramping up, but he did look good and explosive yesterday. He was in 11-on-11s. I was surprised about that. I thought that they would ramp him up a little bit more slowly during these OTAs, but he’s on 11-on-11s now. He looks very, very good, and I think fans should be really excited and encouraged by that because they’re going to need him to have a big year. He looks further ahead than I thought he’d be,” Cabot said.

"I wouldn't say he's 100% back to normal, he's ramping up. He did look good and explosive yesterday. He was in 11 on 11 I was surprised about that… He looks further ahead than I thought he'd be." 📞@MaryKayCabot on Quinshon Judkins pic.twitter.com/nVYedPl9KN — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) May 21, 2026

Ramping up a few months before the new season starts sounds good for Judkins, especially because some people weren’t sure if he’d be able to start the season. It’s important that the Browns handle his recovery well and don’t rush him, but he’s obviously looking much better.

So far, Judkins has been seen going through individual drills and taking carries during 11-on-11 periods. It’s important to note that full contact isn’t happening yet, so things are fairly easy on the field. As time goes on and things ratchet up, it’ll be interesting to see what Judkins does.

There were worries that Judkins’ recovery would take a long time, but it sounds like he is right on track and should be in uniform during the first game of the season. Todd Monken has said that some days are better than others for Judkins, which is a clear sign that he has to go at a smart, healthy pace.

As the season draws closer, more and more good news should be coming from the team and one of their star players.

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Todd Monken Reveals Quinshon Judkins' Rare Trait