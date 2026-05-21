Todd Monken Reveals Quinshon Judkins’ Rare Trait

Quinshon Judkins’ rookie season didn’t end the way anyone wanted it to, and there were many big questions about how he’d look heading into his second year. So far, he seems to be on the right path, and there are positive reports coming from inside the team. Meanwhile, Judkins’ new coach is clearly a huge fan of him.

Speaking about Judkins, Todd Monken compared him to a bull, noting that he can’t be knocked down for long.

“There’s been a couple of days he gets a little sore, which is normal, but no one works harder,” Monken said. “And you talk about a competitive spirit, and we don’t even get to see him run. I think his rare trait is he’s a bull, like refuses to go down and we don’t even get to see that here. So, I’m excited.”

This is exactly what people want to hear about someone who recently suffered such a gruesome injury. The fact that he is back on the practice field is great news, even if he isn’t close to 100 percent or moving as he’d like.

One of the things that people repeatedly said about Judkins during his rookie campaign is that he has an unstoppable drive and is committed to putting his all into every single game and possession.

He showed up in a big way during his first season, but the plan is to get even more of Judkins in the new year. The Browns want that energy to be infectious and influence everyone else on the roster.

This is an important moment for the Browns. Monken seems like the sort of coach who really wants to change the team’s chemistry and culture. That means he will rely on players who help make that happen and lead others.

Judkins may not be fully healed yet, but he’s trending in the right direction and has the sort of attitude and personality that could shape the Browns in 2026.

The fact that Monken views Judkins as a bull is great, but now he just needs to become a healthy one.

NEXT:

Insider Reveals 'Good Sign' For Shedeur Sanders Amid QB Competition