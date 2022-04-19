Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Baker Mayfield A No-Show For Browns’ Workouts

Baker Mayfield A No-Show For Browns’ Workouts

By

Baker Mayfield
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

It is not surprising that Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is a no-show at the team’s voluntary workouts beginning on Tuesday, April 19.

Mayfield is under contract with the team for 2022; his fifth-year option is valued at approximately $18 million.

With the team trading for Deshaun Watson in March, Mayfield’s future in Cleveland seems to be done despite the fact he remains on the roster.

 

Still Recovering From Shoulder Surgery

Even if Mayfield was still the Browns QB1, it is unclear if he would have reported on Tuesday.

He is still recovering from the January surgery to repair the torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder.

The initial injury happened in Week 2; however, Mayfield continued to play with the help of a shoulder harness.

Many wonder what could have been had Mayfield gotten surgery shortly after the injury.

 

Long Saga

The Mayfield story and his relationship with the Browns have been well-publicized.

The Browns chose to pursue Watson whom they feel is an upgrade at quarterback.

Mayfield was not initially informed of the team’s March 15 meeting with Watson until after the fact which could contribute to his feeling of being disrespected by the organization.

Both the Browns and Mayfield will benefit from a fresh start as soon as Mayfield is either traded or released.

Previous trade partners were rumored to be the Seattle Seahawks and the Carolina Panthers, but it now looks as though Mayfield will not be traded until after the 2022 NFL Draft at the earliest.

The Browns are reluctant to release him because of concerns he will go to Pittsburgh or another AFC competitor.

Mayfield’s next public appearance will be on Saturday, April 23 at Oklahoma’s Spring Game when his Heisman statue will be unveiled in the school’s infamous Heisman Park.

 

 

New Era

Deshaun Watson ushers in the new era of Browns football on Tuesday with his arrival in Berea in snowy conditions.

He is among several players participating including Amari Cooper, Wyatt Teller, and Kareem Hunt.

Media access happens on Wednesday so we will hear more from those who are on site.

 

 

Click here for all the latest Browns News

Recent News

A Dawg Pound banner on display in game action during a NFL game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Cleveland Browns on October11, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.
Report: Browns Being Investigated For Tanking In 2016, 2017
Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) at the line of scrimmage during the second quarter of the National Football League game between the Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns on November 24, 2019, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.
Denzel Ward Reacts To His Contract Extension
cleveland browns draft
3 Bold Browns 2022 NFL Draft Day Predictions

About Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros, a Pennsylvania native, is a freelance writer and avid sports fan. She realized at a young age that she was a much better spectator than a participant, Follow her on Twitter at @WendiOliveros1 and on TikTok at @brownsspice.

Reader Interactions

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Report: Browns Being Investigated For Tanking In 2016, 2017

No more pages to load