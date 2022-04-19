Baker Mayfield A No-Show For Browns’ Workouts

It is not surprising that Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is a no-show at the team’s voluntary workouts beginning on Tuesday, April 19.

Mayfield is under contract with the team for 2022; his fifth-year option is valued at approximately $18 million.

With the team trading for Deshaun Watson in March, Mayfield’s future in Cleveland seems to be done despite the fact he remains on the roster.

No surprise, but Baker Mayfield officially not present for the start of the Browns’ off-season workout program today. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 19, 2022

Still Recovering From Shoulder Surgery

Even if Mayfield was still the Browns QB1, it is unclear if he would have reported on Tuesday.

As expected, Deshaun Watson reported for the #Browns offseason program today, but Baker Mayfield has not. Among other things, Mayfield is still rehabbing his left shoulder surgery — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) April 19, 2022

He is still recovering from the January surgery to repair the torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder.

The initial injury happened in Week 2; however, Mayfield continued to play with the help of a shoulder harness.

Many wonder what could have been had Mayfield gotten surgery shortly after the injury.

Long Saga

The Mayfield story and his relationship with the Browns have been well-publicized.

The Browns chose to pursue Watson whom they feel is an upgrade at quarterback.

Mayfield was not initially informed of the team’s March 15 meeting with Watson until after the fact which could contribute to his feeling of being disrespected by the organization.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry wishes he had been a bit more open with Baker Mayfield with regards to the team meeting with Deshaun Watson. https://t.co/XFw5GZmurm — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) March 30, 2022

Both the Browns and Mayfield will benefit from a fresh start as soon as Mayfield is either traded or released.

Previous trade partners were rumored to be the Seattle Seahawks and the Carolina Panthers, but it now looks as though Mayfield will not be traded until after the 2022 NFL Draft at the earliest.

The Browns are reluctant to release him because of concerns he will go to Pittsburgh or another AFC competitor.

#Browns GM Andrew Berry on a timetable for a Baker Mayfield trade: “Baker is a professional, he’s under contract, and we have the flexibility whether he’s on the roster or not. So we don’t really feel pressed to rush into anything that’s suboptimal.” — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 29, 2022

Mayfield’s next public appearance will be on Saturday, April 23 at Oklahoma’s Spring Game when his Heisman statue will be unveiled in the school’s infamous Heisman Park.

When you need a park to honor all your Heisman winners. Baker is #6 Kyler is #7. Who is next? pic.twitter.com/Z5bcfBfnEv — Basic Sooner (@S_Rogers_1) April 1, 2022

Baker Mayfield is set to be honored at Saturday's Spring Game, with the unveiling of his Heisman Park Statue. I took a look at what a field tribute could look like featuring his signature and number 6 painted on the 25-yard line. pic.twitter.com/IkgrRtnlNC — Sooner Tracker (@SoonerTracker) April 19, 2022

New Era

Deshaun Watson ushers in the new era of Browns football on Tuesday with his arrival in Berea in snowy conditions.

QB☝️ in the building pic.twitter.com/LSdmL3nJGE — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 19, 2022

He is among several players participating including Amari Cooper, Wyatt Teller, and Kareem Hunt.

Media access happens on Wednesday so we will hear more from those who are on site.