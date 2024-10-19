Baker Mayfield Reacts To Nick Chubb’s Message To Cleveland

The 1-5 Cleveland Browns have struggled mightily on offense this season and haven’t scored more than 18 points in a game yet thanks to a banged-up offensive line and glaring inconsistencies from quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Luckily for this offense, star running back Nick Chubb is set to make his return this week against the Cincinnati Bengals after being out of action since Week 2 of last season due to his gruesome knee injury, and former quarterback Baker Mayfield is still in his corner.

Chubb wrote an article this week in The Players’ Tribune about his return to the field titled Cleveland Got My Back, and his former QB shared his support of him on Instagram, saying “If anyone can do it, then Chubberz can.”

Chubb has been practicing for a couple of weeks to prep for his return, his first time on the field since the brutal knee injury he suffered in Week 2 of last year, and Browns fans everywhere will be hoping that even though he’ll likely be on a pitch count early on, his presence could be the shot in the arm this team desperately needs.

Jerome Ford didn’t practice on Friday due to a hamstring injury and has averaged 5.3 yards per carry this season in Chubb’s absence, but he hasn’t proven to be capable of handling the 20-25 touches per game Chubb typically does when he is healthy.

Even though Mayfield is tearing it up in Tampa Bay with the Buccaneers, it’s great to see he still checks in on his buddy Chubberz.

