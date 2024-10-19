Browns Made 3 Roster Moves On Saturday

Saturday morning roster moves don’t often make headlines in the NFL, as many teams simply use the day to call up a few practice squad guys to serve as added depth and insurance for a few defense or special teams backups who might be out that week.

That’s not the case this week, as the Cleveland Browns made three roster moves on Saturday, with one being particularly exciting due to having the potential to turn the season around after this abysmal 1-5 start.

Browns senior analyst Fred Greetham shared the Browns roster updates on X, pointing out that safety Juan Thornhill has been activated from injured reserve, wide receiver/punt returner Jaelon Darden has been elevated from the practice squad, and running back Nyheim Hines has been officially ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals and will be replaced by Nick Chubb, who has officially been activated from the PUP list.

As expected, #Browns have activated RB Nick Chubb from PUP list, S Juan Thornhill from IR, Elevated WR/PR Jaelon Darden from practice squad and ruled RB Nyheim Hines Out for Sundays game with the Bengals. — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) October 19, 2024

Chubb blew out his knee in Week 2 of last season against the Pittsburgh Steelers in gruesome fashion, and it made many wonder if he’d ever suit up for the Browns or anybody else ever again.

The 1-5 Browns have struggled mightily on offense and haven’t scored more than 18 points in a game so far this season, and while Jerome Ford has filled in nicely at running back, it’s impossible to replace what Chubb brings to the team both on the field and in the locker room.

He’ll surely be on a pitch count in his return, but just having him back will give this team a much-needed boost.

