Bernie Kosar Shares Concerning News With Fans

The Cleveland Browns have had a lot of quarterbacks throughout their history, but not many are more notable than Bernie Kosar. Kosar’s path to the Browns was unconventional, to say the least, but after winning a championship with the Miami Hurricanes, it was clear that he didn’t want to suit up for any other team.

Kosar spent eight full seasons with the Browns and was released partway through his ninth, where he was signed by the Dallas Cowboys and won a Super Bowl ring that same season. While he got to the mountaintop as a member of the Cowboys, he’ll always be remembered as a Brown to the faithful fanbase.

With this in mind, fans have kept up with Kosar through the years, following his movements and seeing what their former quarterback is up to. Kosar recently shared some unsettling news on social media, which got a big reaction from Browns fans everywhere.

“Alright, the week didn’t start out as planned, a little surgery today, but we’re going to have a winning day. You matter,” Kosar said.

The week didn't start as planned but we are still going to have a winning day.

U Matter🙌 pic.twitter.com/nPTRokWFPe — Bernie Kosar (@BernieKosarQB) March 3, 2026

As he mentioned, he underwent a surgical procedure, and at this time, it’s unclear what type of procedure he had. Kosar did need a liver transplant in the back half of 2025, so he could have been hospitalized for that, but at this point, it’s only speculation. He has also dealt with Parkinson’s Disease over the past few years, so there are a lot of ailments that have recently plagued him.

Browns fans were reminded of what Kosar meant to the team when seeing this news today, hoping for nothing but the best for him moving forward. Fans of this team take care of their own, and Browns supporters recognize that, while they can’t physically do much for Kosar, they can be there in support in whatever way that looks like. Further updates will almost certainly follow about Kosar and his condition following surgery, but for now, fans will have to solely rely on this update from the former QB.

