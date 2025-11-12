Bernie Kosar Shares Difficult Personal Update

Cleveland Browns icon Bernie Kosar is asking for the prayers and support of his loyal fans. Sending a message from the hospital, Kosar laid out his current medical situation while turning to Browns followers for their good thoughts.

In a post on X, Kosar revealed that he is battling liver issues and has undergone two “aggressive” procedures to stop internal bleeding and was preparing for a third. He also shared that he was slated to receive a transplant over the weekend, but the donor organ was infected, so the transplant was canceled.

“Man, all the duress right now, I could really use your love, support and actual prayers today,” he said.

Grateful for all the thoughts and prayers. 🙏🏼 I am in the hospital getting some care and keeping that fighter’s spirit strong. 💪🏼 #UMatter #RenewingAthletesLives pic.twitter.com/PrdI3DhPxV — Bernie Kosar (@BernieKosarQB) November 12, 2025

Kosar is dealing with a lot, but he shared that he was still keeping up with the Browns and watched their disappointing loss to the New York Jets on Sunday. Kosar told fans on social media that he could use as much help and support as possible and thanked everyone for the goodwill and kind wishes.

This isn’t the first time that Kosar has opened up about his medical problems. He has publicly spoken about his battles with Parkinson’s and liver failure. Throughout it all, he has enjoyed an outpouring of love from Cleveland fanatics.

Kosar spent nine seasons playing for the Browns and won a Super Bowl with the Dallas Cowboys in 1993 before finishing his career with the Miami Dolphins. In the years since his retirement, he has appeared at numerous NFL events, including some for the Browns.

Kosar has been on the liver transplant list for over a year, and he will hopefully receive some very good news soon. There is no doubt he will continue to feel the love from the Browns’ fanbase.

NEXT:

Paul DePodesta Breaks Silence About Deshaun Watson Trade