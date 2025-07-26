Bernie Kosar Weighs In On Browns’ QB Dilemma

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback battle has become the most compelling story emerging from training camp.

With Deshaun Watson sidelined indefinitely, four healthy QBs are making their case for the Week 1 starting job.

Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel each bring different strengths to the position.

Former Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar recently shared his thoughts on the situation.

“That’s what makes coach Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry’s decision so tough. All four of these guys are going to be able to lay a case why they can play quarterback within this system and lead the team,” Kosar said, via Cleveland Browns Daily.

On day two of camp, Kenny Pickett completed nine of 11 passes while throwing an interception. Joe Flacco managed a 4-for-10 performance without finding the end zone.

The rookie quarterbacks showed better efficiency in their limited opportunities.

Shedeur Sanders was perfect on four attempts, and Dillon Gabriel completed six of eight passes and connected with Jamari Thrash for a touchdown.

Each quarterback presents a unique profile for consideration. Flacco offers veteran leadership and playoff experience, while Pickett brings mobility and escapability from the pocket.

Sanders has impressive precision, and Gabriel possesses a strong arm and deep ball accuracy.

Joint practices and preseason games will provide additional evaluation opportunities, and the pressure to narrow the field will intensify as the regular season approaches.

As Kosar said, each quarterback has legitimate reasons to believe he can succeed, making the final call anything but simple.

