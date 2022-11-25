Browns Nation

2 Big Changes The Browns Need To Make After This Season

By

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens
(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are 3-7, and the season has been very disappointing.

Some may not be completely surprised by the Browns’ performance because there were deficiencies in this roster evident back in May.

Here are two big changes the Browns need to make for 2023.

 

1. Acquire High Caliber Defensive Tackles

GM Andrew Berry has not prioritized the acquisition of defensive tackles in his tenure as the Browns’ general manager, and it shows.

Tommy Togiai, Ben Stille, and Perrion Winfrey are recent additions that have not paid dividends yet.

Either the Browns need to draft a star DT, sign free agents, or trade for some tried-and-true DT players, or the Browns’ defense could be in trouble yet again in 2023.

 

2. Cleaning Up The Special Teams Mess

This is a more generic item on the Browns’ to-do list because it is more extensive.

To begin with, the current hands’ team needs to be totally scrapped and rebuilt.

It is a misnomer to call the current Browns hands team a hands team.

Then, there are the blocked field goals; something needs to be done about the linemen or the scheming of these plays.

It seems hard to fathom that the Browns can repeatedly have field goals blocked.

This is not a comprehensive list, and everyone knows that there are other priorities so your list could definitely be different than mine.

Coaching changes have not been addressed here, but they certainly should and could be considered.

In short, the 2023 Browns need to look a lot different from their 2022 counterparts, or more disappointment will ensue.

 

