Big Raiders Move Today Could Affect Browns’ 2026 Draft

The playoffs may be out of reach for them, but the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants have a huge game this weekend. That’s because the two teams will be facing off against one another, and there are severe draft implications at play.

That is also true for the Cleveland Browns, who are hoping to work their way up the current draft board and earn the highest possible pick.

On Wednesday, it was announced that the Raiders were placing tight end Brock Bowers on injured reserve, putting an end to his season. That means he won’t play against the Giants this weekend, and it could give the Raiders a better chance at losing.

Right now, the Giants, Raiders, and Browns are all vying for the top pick in the draft, so the winner (and loser) of this game could dictate a lot.

In anticipation of the battle for No. 1 with the #Giants this Sunday. https://t.co/3RdPdGGIYl — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 24, 2025

If the Browns lose their final two games of the season, they are guaranteed a top-two pick in the draft. However, if the Giants beat the Raiders in this upcoming game, the Browns’ chances of getting the top pick increase.

However, they would need the Giants to win in Week 18 and would then need the Raiders to beat the Kansas City Chiefs. A lot of things have to fall in their favor, but there is a path for the Browns to win the coveted No. 1 selection.

It’ll be a very interesting weekend because some fans across the league will actually be rooting for their teams to lose.

The Browns are very close to getting a great position in the draft, and this weekend could change the direction of the entire franchise.

