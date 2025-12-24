Tommy Rees Reveals Why He’s Impressed With Shedeur Sanders

The last few weeks have been an audition process for Shedeur Sanders of the Cleveland Browns and a chance for him to show that he could be the starting quarterback when next season begins. Sanders has experienced his fair share of ups and downs, and the coaching staff has been paying very close attention to him.

While speaking to the press, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees talked about what he has seen from Sanders, especially during the team’s recent loss to the Buffalo Bills.

“His decision-making in those moments was really good, and what you want,” Rees said, adding that Sanders was finding ways of “getting out of third and long.”

“Pleased with how he made his decisions. Pleased with kind of the way they were defending, finding ways to move the sticks that way,” Rees stated.

Tommy Rees has seen a lot of positives in the way Shedeur's decision making has progressed pic.twitter.com/Xzp2WDsJ6n — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 24, 2025

Sanders wasn’t without problems during the 23-20 loss to the Bills, taking two costly sacks and committing an intentional grounding penalty at the edge of his own end zone.

But Rees obviously admires the sort of strategic mind that Sanders has, and he knows how important making the right decisions is for a QB.

There is no doubt that Sanders is showing more comfort in his role at times, although he unfortunately also backtracks at other times, slipping into bad habits when he’s under pressure from defenses. Consistency has been one of his biggest issues, and it’s why there are still serious questions about what’s ahead for him.

Rees is impressed, and he has seen progress from Sanders, but that doesn’t mean it’ll be enough to keep him in this starting position when next season begins.

NEXT:

Bubba Ventrone Addresses Special Teams Issues During Loss To Bills