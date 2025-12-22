The Browns’ Draft Outlook Just Got Very Interesting

There are just two weeks left in the 2025 NFL regular season, which means that it’s crunch time for teams around the league. There isn’t as big a rush in the NFC, as five teams have already clinched their playoff spots, but there’s still plenty to be decided.

The same is true for the 2026 NFL Draft order, which could change significantly in Weeks 17 and 18. The Cleveland Browns, for instance, would hold the No. 3 overall pick if the season ended after Week 16.

However, as ESPN reporter Daniel Oyefusi noted, the Browns would move up to the No. 2 pick with a loss against the Steelers next Sunday because the Giants and Raiders are set to face off in Week 17.

Tankathon Update: The Giants and Raiders face off in Week 17, so the Browns will jump to the No. 2 pick with a loss to the Steelers next Sunday. pic.twitter.com/NOrk8kPdxY — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) December 22, 2025

While it would make sense on paper for the Browns to try to lose their next two games to potentially move all the way up to the No. 1 overall pick, they’re still playing hard. They nearly beat the Buffalo Bills in Week 16, and it isn’t looking like they’re going to go away quietly.

If they do lose out, however, they will put themselves in a prime position to have a top-two pick, if not the No. 1 overall.

The jury is still out on them drafting a quarterback, but if a team like the Raiders picks ahead of them, they likely don’t have their first choice at the position. On the other hand, if the Giants finish the year with the first pick, the Browns should benefit, as it looks like Jaxon Dart is going to be their solution at QB for the foreseeable future.

A lot can happen over the next two weeks, and Browns fans are excited to watch everything play out.

