Bleacher Report Predicts Score Of Browns, Chiefs Game

The disparity on paper between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns looks vast heading into the two teams’ Week 15 matchup.

Kansas City will enter the contest with a 12-1 record as their only loss came to the Buffalo Bills last month.

The Browns are almost the polar opposite, owning a 3-10 record heading into Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.

Will Cleveland’s home-field advantage help the Browns pull off their third upset over a team with a winning record this season?

According to a recent Bleacher Report article, the answer is no.

The report predicted that Kansas City would collect their 13th win of the season by beating the Browns 28-23 on Sunday.

“However, the difference between what Patrick Mahomes and Jameis Winston do when games matter is night and day. Kansas City defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo will have Winston in hell trying not to throw another critical interception, which will almost certainly come anyhow. Those big swings distinctly favor the Chiefs,” Bleacher Report said.

Of Cleveland’s three wins, two of those have come at home, giving their fans some hope the Browns can pull off a third upset victory this season.

Both have also come with quarterback Jameis Winston leading the charge as he’s provided a spark to the Browns’ offense.

The Chiefs enter the contest with their division locked up and a playoff spot guaranteed.

Cleveland’s focus could be on player development, and the Browns could elect to use these next four games as opportunities for reserves to earn their spot on next season’s roster.

