Dianna Russini Reveals What She’s Hearing About Kevin Stefanski, Andrew Berry

At 3-10, this season has not gone as many Cleveland Browns fans expected it to after the team won 11 games last year.

Many within the organization will undoubtedly have to answer for this in the offseason.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry are two key members of the organization who will need to provide answers.

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini recently revealed what she has heard about the two decision-makers.

In her recent article for The Athletic, Russini wrote that she believes Stefanski and Berry will remain with the team in 2025 and beyond and will not be fired for their roles in this disastrous season.

“I talked to some people in Cleveland, and they tell me that Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski are going to be safe—they are going to come back next year,” Russini said. “I think they realize that the problem that they’re having has more to do with the quarterback than it does with Kevin Stefanski.”

Stefanski has won two Coach of the Year awards and has led this team to success it hasn’t had in decades, so most would agree he shouldn’t be blamed too much for the way this year has gone.

There’s only so much you can do when you have a $230 million quarterback who gets hurt every year and can’t throw for 300 yards.

Many will continue to lay most of the blame on Deshaun Watson, and if this team is going to improve next year, there will be some pressure on Berry to bring in more talent.

