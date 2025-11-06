Boomer Esiason Gets Candid About Kevin Stefanski’s Future

The 2-6 Cleveland Browns have had a messy season so far, which was to be expected considering they came into the year with a four-man quarterback competition, but they will look to end the season on a good note over the second half as they get set to come off their bye week to take on the 1-7 New York Jets.

As poorly as the season has gone thus far, two-time Coach of the Year Kevin Stefanski hasn’t gotten much of the blame for it, as there is only so much that can be done with a questionable quarterback room and a lack of explosiveness on offense.

Legendary quarterback Boomer Esiason called into an episode of ‘Afternoon Drive’ to speak about Stefanski, and he shared some honest truths about his situation.

“I am a fan of Kevin. If he does get fired, I think back to draft day. The longevity of losing, the decisions that have been made. Some of them have not been his fault. I don’t know how they would bring him back,” Esiason said.

It’s a fair point, as it’s tough to come back from so much losing, even though Stefanski is undoubtedly a great coach.

It gets to a point where the organization and the roster may benefit from simply having a new voice and a completely clean slate in order to start fresh, and there’s no question that if Stefanski isn’t with the team next year, he’d have no shortage of suitors elsewhere around the league.

If the Browns don’t show some sort of improvement over the second half of this season, it could be time to start from scratch and get a new voice in the building.

If that day comes, it would likely be a mutual parting of the ways as opposed to a contentious firing.

