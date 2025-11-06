Former Browns Player Proposes Blockbuster Coaching Move

The Cleveland Browns have found themselves in the midst of another underwhelming season.

If there was any optimism heading into the season, it has been degraded to nearly nothing over the past several weeks.

The Browns have one of the worst records in the league, and most fans and analysts have already turned their attention to the 2026 campaign.

As talk of the 2026 NFL Draft continues to build, speculation about potential coaching changes is also heating up in Cleveland.

Former Browns defensive lineman Phil Taylor weighed in on possible directions for the franchise during an appearance on ‘The Top Dawgs Show,’ naming Bill Belichick and Nick Saban as his top choices to lead the team moving forward.

“Bill Belichick or Saban,” Taylor said.

Belichick and Saban both have rich histories of winning, and if they were willing and able, they might be able to right the ship in Cleveland.

There is a debate in the NFL community that Kevin Stefanski isn’t actually that bad a coach, and that the Browns’ organizational issues and roster construction are more to blame for their woes on the field.

While Stefanski has brought them to the playoffs twice in the past five years, front offices are quick to forget success stories when the team is performing poorly.

If the Browns’ struggles continue throughout the 2025 season, their hands might be tied, and Stefanski could be out the door when the year is over, if not sooner.

Unfortunately, the NFL is a “what have you done for me lately” league, and teams can’t afford to wait for a coach to come around, or for a team to make the leap they’re expecting.

If that is the case, it will be interesting to see what the Browns’ coaching staff looks like in a few months and if they’ll pursue a legendary coach, like Taylor suggests.

