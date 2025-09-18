Brian Baldinger Warns Browns About Potential QB Change

The Cleveland Browns are looking at potentially starting 0-3 heading into a tough matchup with the Green Bay Packers, and if they have visions of pulling off an upset, they have to protect the football.

Joe Flacco has three interceptions and a lost fumble in the first two games, but analyst Brian Baldinger is warning against a quarterback change, saying that the receivers are responsible for the lack of success.

“Are they gonna catch the ball with Dillon Gabriel? I mean, they can’t catch it from Joe Flacco. They would’ve beaten Cincinnati easily if they didn’t drop the ball. If the receivers can’t catch the ball, it doesn’t matter who’s throwing it. They’d be 1-1 if they could catch and kick. Dylan Sampson looks like he’s the only guy who can catch it every time they throw it to him, so I don’t think it makes a difference right now,” Baldinger said.

📞"If the recievers can't catch the ball it doesn't matter who's throwing it. They'd be 1-1 if they could catch and kick."@BaldyNFL says it doesn't matter what QB the #Browns start if WRs can't catch😬 🔊: https://t.co/jyCoBYUrYG pic.twitter.com/rVjMZxCiRc — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) September 18, 2025

The stats don’t totally support this claim, as according to FOX Sports, Jerry Jeudy has three drops, which is second in the NFL so far, but nobody else on the Browns has more than one.

Harold Fannin Jr. has been a revelation at tight end, and wide receiver Cedric Tillman has been reliable as well, so it’s a bit dismissive to place most of the blame on the receivers.

That being said, Jeudy needs to be better as he is the only established veteran in the group and is coming off a career year.

Gabriel looked good mopping up in Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens, and while he’ll most likely start at some point because Flacco hasn’t played a full regular season’s worth of games in years, using the rookie against the Packers or the Detroit Lions would be a huge ask.

His time will come, but for now, Flacco and his receivers need to get in a better rhythm.

NEXT:

Browns Could Make Big Move With Jerome Ford