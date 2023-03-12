Broncos DE Comments On Browns’ Reported Interest

The Cleveland Browns should be looking to improve their defense this offseason.

Heading into the 2023 season, the Browns will have playoff expectations at the very least.

One spot where they need reinforcements is on the defensive line.

Cleveland got gashed last year against the run, allowing 135 rushing yards per game last year.

One player they are interested in is Broncos free agent Dre’Mont Jones.

According to MKC, Jones thinks he would fit nicely next to Myles Garrett.

Dre’Mont Jones on what it would mean to play with Myles Garrett #Browns (via MKC). pic.twitter.com/CG33DGken9 — MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) March 12, 2023

Last season, Jones played 13 games for the Broncos.

In those games he recorded 6.5 sacks and 47 total tackles.

He also recorded nine tackles for loss.

Jones will only be 26 years old for almost all of next season.

He still has plenty of good football ahead of him.

With Jim Schwartz now taking over as defensive coordinator, a versatile player like Jones would fit well.

When Schwartz was in Philadelphia he had plenty of good defensive linemen, which was a big reason for the success of his defense.

Along with defensive line help the Browns could use some more secondary players.

In particular, a good coverage safety that could play next to Grant Delpit.

It will be interesting to see what moves the Browns make this offseason.

They can officially start signing other free agents to contracts on March 15th.