Browns Nation

Monday, September 22, 2025
Browns Achieve Rare Feat In Win Over Packers

Andrew Elmquist
By
The Cleveland Browns were 6.5-point underdogs against the Green Bay Packers heading into their Week 3 matchup, and many around the league believed the Packers should have had an even larger spread against them.

The Browns were 0-2 heading into the game, and with the Packers rolling after beating two of the best teams in the NFC, this had the makings of a blowout.

Fortunately for the Browns and their fanbase, the defense came to play, and they showed up, especially in the fourth quarter.

Jordan Love threw an uncharacteristic interception on the Packers’ side of the field, setting up the Browns for easy points that eventually led them to win the game.

This was a comeback of epic proportions, and as analyst Jeremy Fowler pointed out on X, the Browns were the first team in two seasons to win a game after trailing by 10 or more points with four minutes or fewer left in the fourth quarter.

“Browns: First team to win after trailing by 10+ points in final 4 minutes of 4th quarter since the Titans in 2023 Week 14 at Dolphins, via ESPN Stats and Info,” Fowler wrote.

This was certainly a surprising result, but it was a step in the right direction for a team that struggled in their first two weeks.

It will be interesting to see if the Browns can use this momentum moving forward to beat some of the tougher teams on their schedule, including the Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Digging themselves out of a 1-2 hole won’t be easy, but considering they just beat the Packers, a team that many believe could be a Super Bowl contender, the sky is the limit moving forward.

