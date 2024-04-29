Browns Add Intriguing OT Prospect Via International Player Program

The Cleveland Browns are searching the world for talented offensive and defensive linemen to join their squad this year.

In this instance, the search is quite literally spanning the globe.

The Browns’ official Twitter account shared their latest addition as Cleveland signed Nigerian offensive tackle Roy Mbaeteka and designated him as the team’s international player for the 2024 season.

We've signed T Roy Mbaeteka and designated him as our international player for the 2024 season! ✍️🇳🇬 Roy, who was born in Nigeria, is entering his third season in the NFL with the International Player Pathway Program.@its_McRoy | #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/8tbQQqzmRq — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 29, 2024

Mbaeteka is entering his third season in the NFL as a part of the International Player Pathway Program, the team announced.

The Browns will be the third team that Mbaeteka has signed with as he originally joined the New York Giants in 2022 and inked a deal with the Chicago Bears last season.

Mbaeteka has spent the past two seasons playing on his respective team’s practice squad without making either franchise’s final 53-man roster.

With the official designation, Cleveland received an exemption from the 90-man roster limitation.

If Mbaeteka does not make the 53-man active roster to start the season, the Browns can sign him to their practice squad once he’s cleared the waiver process.

The International Player Pathway Program was founded in 2017 to provide athletes from other countries an opportunity to earn an NFL roster spot and increase the number of international players in the league.

Signing Mbaeteka extends the Browns’ Nigerian outreach efforts to their roster.

In March, the Browns were granted international marketing rights in Nigeria under the league’s “Global Markets” program.

