Monday, April 29, 2024
Former Browns Pro Bowl WR Making Comeback Attempt

Cleveland Browns helmet
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

One year after Cleveland finished winless in the 2017 regular season, the Browns made a trade that helped the team turn around their fortunes over the next few years.

Cleveland acquired Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis “Juice” Landry from Miami after the regular season, and the new playmaker helped to change the team’s culture after his arrival.

Now, the 31-year-old has a new challenge as he attempts to return to the NFL for the 2024 season.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero shared on Twitter the news that Landry will participate in the Jacksonville Jaguars’ upcoming rookie camp in his bid to play this season.

Pelissero’s post included a video of Landry, showing clips of the receiver working out in preparation for the rookie camp.

The video showed Landry’s agility and route-running capabilities, skills that show little decline despite his extended time away from football.

Pelissero noted that Landry sat out the 2023 season after an ankle injury he suffered during his lone year with the New Orleans Saints.

The injury forced New Orleans to put him on the injured reserve list in 2022.

Landry played for four seasons with the Browns, earning Pro Bowl honors after the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

In Cleveland, Landry started 56 games, catching 288 passes for 3,560 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Landry helped the Browns make the playoffs after the 2020 NFL regular season in head coach Kevin Stefanski’s first season with the team.

NEXT:  Draft Grades Show Clear Opinion On Browns' 2024 Performance
Earnest Horn
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

