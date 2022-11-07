Browns Adding 2 Key Reinforcements To The Roster

Andrew Berry might have sat tight through the NFL trade deadline.

But that doesn’t mean changes aren’t coming to the Cleveland Browns.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters his coaches were “self-scouting” as part of their bye week evaluations.

Sione Takitaki‘s performance at the middle linebacker spot and John Johnson‘s green dot performance warrant a good look.

We have designated RB Jerome Ford and DE Chase Winovich to return from injured reserve and made other roster moves — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 7, 2022

But now comes word that a couple of reinforcements could be added to the roster before heading to Miami.

Cleveland designated linebacker Chase Winovich and running back Jerome Ford for return from injured reserve.

Both are eligible to practice right away and can be added to the roster at any time over the next few weeks.

And it gives Stefanski and Joe Woods new options to consider for the Browns’ second-half run.

Does Ford Bump Out Someone?

Berry’s decision to decline trade offers for Kareem Hunt mutes Ford’s potential availability.

Whether or not the Browns think they can re-sign the popular veteran, Hunt is locked into the RB2 role.

In fact, it is likely Hunt sees more usage in the second half than he has to date.

That is, of course, assuming Stefanski buys into the success of his Monday Night Football offense against Cincinnati.

Jerome Ford showing good patience, vision, and burst here against Houston. Kevin Stefanski uses this same G-Y Counter play with the #Browns in a similar formation as well. He does a great job allowing the pullers to get their blocks before accelerating.

pic.twitter.com/XuiSSXTjr8 — Matt Wilson (@CoachWilson66) May 8, 2022

But Ford could knock another player off the roster.

Demetric Felton and D’Ernest Johnson are already grasping for a role on the team.

Ford is a willing special teams contributor and that nullifies any advantage for the others.

And unless Hunt or Nick Chubb need to miss a game, the Berry-drafted players might have the roster edge.

Winovich Can Contribute Quickly

Winovich was supposed to be this year’s Takk McKinley, the third man in a suspect edge rotation.

But he was always a reclamation project, rejected by the Patriots and traded for another “odd-man-out” in Mack Wilson.

Winovich saw 26 defensive snaps in the Browns’ Week 2 disaster against the New York Jets.

He managed to land a pair of quarterback hits on top of a special teams tackle before getting injured.

Chase Winovich throws Carlos Hyde out the club 😳pic.twitter.com/Ujihbdxlzi — PFF (@PFF) September 21, 2020

It’s not much to go on, but he was a popular training camp presence and someone teammates expected to do well.

Jadeveon Clowney looked as healthy as he has on a while and the bye week should help him get stronger.

Isaiah Thomas had his first NFL sack Monday against the Bengals and Alex Wright is earning some kudos.

But adding a fifth player-especially a veteran-to the rotation will make a difference right away for Myles Garrett‘s crew.

Other Minor Notes

Stefanski and Berry were pleased with the overall effort they saw against the Bengals.

They both noted the defense tackled better, playing a “cleaner” game than they had all season.

Cleveland looked more like the playoff-contending team than the defending AFC champions.

And that might have been enough to stop the GM from jettisoning some contracts at the NFL trade deadline.

The highest-graded player on offense and defense this season 👀 pic.twitter.com/ytf0qCBAez — PFF (@PFF) November 3, 2022

But Berry continues to tweak and twist things where he can as Deshaun Watson waits in the wings.

The team announced a swap of practice squad centers, releasing 2022 UDFA Brock Hoffman.

In his place, Berry signed Jordan Meredith, who was just released from the Raiders’ practice squad.

Meredith, who has yet to see a regular-season snap, was a 2021 UDFA with the Rams before signing with Vegas.