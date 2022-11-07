Browns Nation

What’s The Future Of Jack Conklin In Cleveland?

Cleveland Browns tackle Jack Conklin (78) participates in drills during the Cleveland Browns Training Camp on August 30, 2020, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

It is never too early to take a look at the prominent Cleveland Browns players who could hit free agency after the 2022 season.

Among those at the top of the list is All-Pro right tackle Jack Conklin, 28.

Conklin has worked his way back from a devastating 2021 torn patella tendon injury.

He has also said that he would like to remain with the Browns beyond 2022.

Conklin loves Cleveland.

 

Will Conklin Be A Brown In 2023?

Short of looking into a crystal ball and seeing the future, no one knows for sure.

He is in his seventh NFL season after starting his career in Tennessee and spending four years there.

In his prior six seasons, two were shortened by injury: 2018 and 2021.

Conklin restructured the final year of his contract in the offseason and is due $8 million guaranteed money in 2022.

There is no doubt that Conklin is part of the success of the Browns’ offensive line, but could the Browns part ways with him?

The answer is yes they could because James Hudson III, 23, gained valuable experience in Conklin’s absence.

He played in 38% of the offensive snaps in 2021 and has already appeared in 31% of the offensive snaps in 2022.

 

Hudson Could Be Ready To Be Full-Time Starter in 2023

Hudson is getting national attention because of his excellent blocking skills noted by Eli Manning and Peyton Manning in the Manningcast Monday Night Football broadcast.

Hudson is in his second NFL season and his rookie deal with the Browns goes through the 2024 season.

The rookie contract is a four-year deal worth $4.2 million.

He would not be a free agent until 2025.

While the Browns can always benefit from Conklin’s experience, they could be ready to move on and go with James Hudson III as the full-time right tackle in 2023.

