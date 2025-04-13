Browns Among Top Teams In Worrisome Stat Last Season

The Cleveland Browns have an offensive-minded head coach, so one would think they would be decent on that side of the ball.

Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case at all last season, and it was particularly true when they made it to the opponent’s 20-yard line.

As shown by The 33rd Team on X, the Browns had the fifth-worst percentage of red zone trips resulting in a touchdown (48.6 percent).

These teams stalled out in the red zone last season 🛑 Lowest % of red zone trips resulting in TDs 👇 Giants: 43.2%

Cowboys: 46.0%

Patriots: 46.8%

Steelers: 48.2%

Browns: 48.6%

Raiders: 48.9%

Texans: 49.1%

Rams: 52.4%

Titans: 53.3% pic.twitter.com/wVH2fJgEsF — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) April 12, 2025

The Browns trailed the New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers in that worrisome stat.

Cleveland had to deal with subpar quarterback play for most of the season.

The offensive line also struggled mightily, and the running game was nonexistent.

Most of the issues can be attributed to their quarterback situation, but it also seemed like offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and head coach Kevin Stefanski were never on the same page.

Now, Stefanski reportedly will assume more power than he’s ever had in charge of the offense.

While Tommy Rees will be their offensive coordinator on paper, he most likely will be a top-notch assistant rather than the one leading the way.

After how things fared last season, and with Stefanski’s job potentially on the line, it’s hard to envision him giving up play-calling duties again next season.

Hopefully, that will be for the best, as the Browns clearly need to improve.

