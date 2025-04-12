Browns Nation

Saturday, April 12, 2025
Hanford Dixon Names A Big Concern About Browns’ Roster

Matthew Peralta
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have an excellent opportunity to rebuild their roster through the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.

The Browns have one of the most coveted picks in the draft at No. 2 overall, but they also have multiple other picks that will go a long way in helping reshape the team.

The most obvious need for Cleveland is at quarterback, and it could address it either at No. 2 or No. 33, depending on how comfortable it feels with the QB prospects.

Aside from quarterback, the Browns also could use an infusion of talent at wide receiver, given their offensive struggles last season.

Jerry Jeudy emerged as a true No. 1 option after the Browns traded Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills, but he alone can’t shoulder the passing game.

Hanford Dixon recently broke down the Browns’ offense and emphasized the need to give Jeudy more help.

“They can double Jerry Jeudy, and if they do that, we don’t have any other threats,” Dixon said on “The Hanford Dixon Show.”

As Dixon noted, the Browns do have a strong intermediate option with tight end David Njoku, but they lack another receiver who can stretch a defense vertically.

This year’s draft class has several wide receiver prospects who can immediately help, and the Browns would be wise to explore those options in the later rounds.

The offense needs a major lift this offseason, so it’ll be interesting to see how Cleveland addresses those concerns.

Matthew Peralta
