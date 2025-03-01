Browns Analyst Has A Message For Team About QB Prospects

For the past three seasons, the Cleveland Browns have had one position plague them multiple times as the franchise has struggled with its quarterback play.

Cleveland felt Deshaun Watson would be the answer, mortgaging multiple first-round draft picks to acquire the quarterback in 2022.

Off-the-field issues and season-ending injuries have soured the Browns on Watson, and Cleveland is once again looking to find a franchise-level quarterback.

That’s why analysts believe Cleveland will take a quarterback high in 2025’s draft, but opinions have varied about which player in this year’s class the Browns will target.

Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders and Miami’s Cam Ward rank as the top two prospects at this position, and Cleveland’s second-overall selection would allow the Browns to take at least one of those players in the upcoming draft.

Browns analyst Nathan Zegura did not suggest which player the team should take, but he did deliver a message to the organization about drafting the quarterback the franchise believes will turn this team around.

“If you’re in on both quarterbacks, like truly, truly, truly in on both quarterbacks, we’re in the catbird seat. If you’re in on one quarterback, I think you just got to make sure you get him,” Zegura said.

The Titans – who own the top overall pick – are also potentially in the market for a quarterback, but Tennessee has not hinted at what the organization will do with their selection.

Analysts believe Tennessee is open to trading their top draft choice, meaning Cleveland may have competition for either Ward or Sanders.

