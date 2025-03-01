Analyst Describes ‘Home Run Scenario’ For Browns In Draft

The Cleveland Browns have a dozen picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, giving the team plenty of capital to work with to reload their roster.

In addition to the second overall selection, the Browns have another four picks among the top 103 choices.

Knowing Cleveland GM Andrew Berry, the stockpile of picks could easily be converted into trade chips that he could use to acquire more selections.

That’s what analyst Garrett Bush believes will happen this year for the Browns.

Bush believes that Cleveland will be ready to barter those selections, and he described his “home run scenario” with a pair of first-round trades that allows the team to acquire several pieces.

Bush first offered that Cleveland should look to trade their No. 2 pick with teams wanting to add Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, but he limited that to franchises that are in the top six positions for this year’s draft.

That would allow the Browns to pick either Colorado’s Travis Hunter or Penn State’s Abdul Carter with that selection, giving the Browns a “blue-chipper” who can make a difference next season.

The analyst then suggested the Browns should make a trade to acquire a late first-round draft pick, giving the team a chance to select Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart as the quarterback of the future.

By taking Dart in the first round, Cleveland would have a fifth-year option only available to rookies drafted in the first round.

Bush described these two moves – and keeping the team’s two third-round selections – as his best possible scenario for Cleveland’s draft.

NEXT:

Travis Hunter Names 2 Browns Players That He Wants To Workout With