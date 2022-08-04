Browns And Deshaun Watson Continue Sending Mixed Messages

The Cleveland Browns should get their act together regarding Deshaun Watson‘s messaging.

In a recent statement released by Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam, they said, “We know Deshaun is remorseful that this situation has caused much heartache to many and he will continue the work needed to show who he is on and off the field, and we will continue to support him.”

But as NFL insider Dov Kleiman shared, Watson maintains that he hasn’t done anything wrong.

Over on ESPN, @AdamSchefter reported that Deshaun Watson: "Continues to insist that he's done nothing wrong and has not shown remorse during this process and doesn't believe he has to." That doesn't mesh with the Browns ownership statement that Watson is "remorseful." – He isn't pic.twitter.com/YgxYf0wz9V — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 3, 2022

He tweeted, “Over on ESPN, @AdamSchefter reported that Deshaun Watson: ‘Continues to insist that he’s done nothing wrong and has not shown remorse during this process and doesn’t believe he has to.’ That doesn’t mesh with the Browns ownership statement that Watson is ‘remorseful.’ – He isn’t.”

Therefore, which is which?

If anything, Watson might have renewed his confidence after getting just a six-game suspension for his violation of the league’s player conduct policy.

Yet the league is now appealing the decision recommended by former federal judge Sue Robinson, which could mean a much longer ban.

But the main issue is that Watson and the Browns are not on the same page.

The Pro Bowl quarterback might also be forgetting that settling his civil cases doesn’t indicate his innocence.

Browns Need Damage Control

The team’s public relations team might be on red alert after Watson’s recent statement.

But then again, could it be that someone within the organization would like to paint Watson in a negative narrative?

After all, stories come out when a person wants to leak it.

Schefter got wind of Watson’s statements and reported it to the public.

Therefore, the Browns should look at the personnel to determine if they are all on the same page.